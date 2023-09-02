McComb scored early and often to roll over Columbus Beechcroft 56-18 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 2.

The first quarter gave McComb a 14-0 lead over Columbus Beechcroft.

The Panthers fought to a 34-12 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

McComb breathed fire to a 48-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, McComb faced off against Convoy Crestview and Columbus Beechcroft took on Columbus St Charles on Aug. 25 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

