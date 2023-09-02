Xenia posted a narrow 24-15 win over Sidney at Xenia High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Xenia a 7-0 lead over Sidney.

The Buccaneers opened a thin 14-7 gap over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Xenia jumped to a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Xenia and Sidney played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 18, Sidney squared off with Bellefontaine in a football game.

