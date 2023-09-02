Riverside Stebbins topped Piqua 17-14 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 7-7 as the third quarter started.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

Riverside Stebbins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

The last time Piqua and Riverside Stebbins played in a 51-6 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Springfield Shawnee and Piqua took on Lima on Aug. 18 at Piqua High School.

