It was a tough night for Dayton West Carrollton which was overmatched by Fairborn in this 34-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Fairborn a 7-0 lead over Dayton West Carrollton.

The Skyhawks fought to a 14-6 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Fairborn moved to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Skyhawks held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fairborn and Dayton West Carrollton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Miamisburg and Fairborn took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Aug. 18 at Fairborn High School.

