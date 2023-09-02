A suffocating defense helped Columbus South handle Dayton Belmont 28-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Columbus South a 7-0 lead over Dayton Belmont.

The Bulldogs opened a small 14-0 gap over the Bison at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dayton Belmont faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Columbus South took on Columbus Centennial on Aug. 25 at Columbus South High School.

