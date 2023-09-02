A suffocating defense helped Springfield Kenton Ridge handle Columbus Mifflin 31-0 at Columbus Mifflin High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Springfield Kenton Ridge darted in front of Columbus Mifflin 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Cougars held on with a 28-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Columbus Mifflin faced off against KIPP Columbus and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Mechanicsburg on Aug. 18 at Mechanicsburg High School.

