Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep dismissed Toledo St. John’s Jesuit by a 28-7 count at Toledo St. John’s Jesuit on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep moved in front of Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eaglets’ offense stormed in front for a 21-0 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Toledo St. John’s Jesuit inched back to a 21-7 deficit.

The Eaglets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit squared off with Dublin Coffman in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.