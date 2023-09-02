Toledo Central Catholic’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Novi Detroit Catholic Central 42-21 during this Ohio football game.

Toledo Central Catholic darted in front of Novi Detroit Catholic Central 27-14 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Fighting Irish got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Findlay.

