Uniontown Lake outlasted Brecksville-Broadview Heights 17-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1. in an extra time thriller for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The scoreboard showed the Bees with a 7-0 lead over the Blue Streaks heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Uniontown Lake and Brecksville-Broadview Heights locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Blue Streaks and the Bees locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first overtime period.

The Blue Streaks got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Uniontown Lake squared off with Alliance in a football game.

