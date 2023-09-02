Madison eventually beat Eastlake North 27-13 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks opened a close 13-6 gap over the Rangers at the intermission.

Madison moved to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Streaks and the Rangers each scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Madison and Eastlake North played in a 20-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Eastlake North faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Madison took on Perry on Aug. 18 at Perry High School.

