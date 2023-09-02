Macedonia Nordonia handled Mayfield 35-14 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Macedonia Nordonia a 14-7 lead over Mayfield.

The Knights registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Macedonia Nordonia moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Macedonia Nordonia and Mayfield squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Mayfield High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Mayfield faced off against East Cleveland Shaw.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.