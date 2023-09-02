Lorain Clearview recorded a big victory over Cleveland John Hay 34-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Lorain Clearview High.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Clippers fought to a 7-6 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Lorain Clearview charged to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Clippers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lorain Clearview faced off against Toledo Scott and Cleveland John Hay took on Cleveland VASJ on Aug. 18 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

