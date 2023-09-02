Farrell finally found a way to top Warren G. Harding 24-17 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Warren G. Harding, as it began with a 17-16 edge over Farrell through the end of the first quarter.

Farrell broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-17 lead over Warren G. Harding.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Warren G. Harding faced off against Canton McKinley.

