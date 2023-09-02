Youngstown Chaney posted a narrow 21-13 win over Youngstown Boardman during this Ohio football game.

Last season, Youngstown Chaney and Youngstown Boardman squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Akron East and Youngstown Boardman took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Aug. 18 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.