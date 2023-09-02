Erie McDowell controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 52-20 victory over Barberton in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Erie McDowell darted in front of Barberton 24-14 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Trojans held on with a 28-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.