New Richmond dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-26 win over Cincinnati Western Hills in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Last season, New Richmond and Cincinnati Western Hills faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cincinnati Western Hills High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, New Richmond faced off against Bethel-Tate and Cincinnati Western Hills took on Canton GlenOak on Aug. 18 at Canton GlenOak High School.

