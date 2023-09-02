New Albany’s defense throttled Columbus Walnut Ridge, resulting in a 43-0 shutout during this Ohio football game.

New Albany opened with a 13-0 advantage over Columbus Walnut Ridge through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense jumped in front for a 36-0 lead over the Scots at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, New Albany and Columbus Walnut Ridge squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, New Albany faced off against Marysville and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Columbus Northland on Aug. 18 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.