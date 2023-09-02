Groveport Madison’s defense throttled Columbus Worthington Kilbourne, resulting in a 34-0 shutout during this Ohio football game.

Groveport Madison opened with a 14-0 advantage over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne through the first quarter.

The Cruisers fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Wolves’ expense.

Groveport Madison pulled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cruisers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Groveport Madison and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Groveport Madison High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Groveport Madison took on Canal Winchester on Aug. 18 at Canal Winchester High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.