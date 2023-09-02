Grove City Central Crossing pushed past Galloway Westland for a 27-17 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Last season, Grove City Central Crossing and Galloway Westland faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Galloway Westland faced off against Columbus Briggs and Grove City Central Crossing took on Columbus Independence on Aug. 18 at Columbus Independence High School.

