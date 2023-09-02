Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary dented the scoreboard first, but Huber Heights Wayne responded to earn a 22-11 decision on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary, as it began with a 11-0 edge over Huber Heights Wayne through the end of the first quarter.

Huber Heights Wayne broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-11 lead over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Warriors and the Fighting Irish were both scoreless.

Recently on Aug. 18, Huber Heights Wayne squared off with Fairfield in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.