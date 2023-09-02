Miamisburg recorded a big victory over Dayton Ponitz 57-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Miamisburg a 23-0 lead over Dayton Ponitz.

The Vikings opened an immense 43-0 gap over the Golden Panthers at halftime.

Miamisburg breathed fire to a 57-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Miamisburg faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Dayton Ponitz took on Germantown Valley View on Aug. 18 at Germantown Valley View High School.

