Rittman dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-13 win over Fairport Harbor Fairport in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Rittman a 13-0 lead over Fairport Harbor Fairport.

The Indians fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Skippers’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Leetonia and Rittman took on Strasburg on Aug. 18 at Rittman High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.