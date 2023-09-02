It was a tough night for East Canton which was overmatched by Salineville Southern Local in this 52-22 verdict.

Salineville Southern Local darted in front of East Canton 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians fought to a 30-14 halftime margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Salineville Southern Local steamrolled to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets enjoyed an 8-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and East Canton squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Salineville Southern Local faced off against McDonald and East Canton took on Toronto on Aug. 18 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

