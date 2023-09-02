Lewis Center Olentangy knocked off Westerville South 31-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Lewis Center Olentangy a 7-0 lead over Westerville South.

The Braves registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Westerville South showed some mettle by fighting back to a 31-14 count in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Westerville South and Lewis Center Olentangy played in a 30-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Westerville South faced off against Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Toledo Whitmer on Aug. 18 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.