Defense dominated as Delaware Olentangy Berlin pitched a 38-0 shutout of Dublin Scioto in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Delaware Olentangy Berlin a 24-0 lead over Dublin Scioto.

The Bears fought to a 38-0 halftime margin at the Irish’s expense.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Bears and the Irish were both scoreless.

The last time Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Dublin Scioto played in a 17-7 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Dublin Scioto took on Grove City on Aug. 18 at Grove City High School.

