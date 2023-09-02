Hilliard Darby finally found a way to top Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Hilliard Darby jumped in front of Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 14-14 as the third quarter started.

Hilliard Darby jumped ahead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange when the final quarter began 21-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Hilliard Darby took on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on Aug. 18 at Hilliard Darby High School.

