Hilliard Bradley grabbed a 31-15 victory at the expense of Westerville Central in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Hilliard Bradley a 24-7 lead over Westerville Central.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Hilliard Bradley charged to a 31-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warhawks outpointed the Jaguars 8-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Westerville Central squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Westerville Central faced off against Westerville North and Hilliard Bradley took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Aug. 18 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

