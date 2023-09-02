Kings Mill Kings recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Walnut Hills 35-12 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Kings Mill Kings jumped in front of Cincinnati Walnut Hills 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Eagles rallied with a 12-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

Last season, Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Walnut Hills squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

Recently on Aug. 18, Kings Mill Kings squared off with Cincinnati Sycamore in a football game.

