South Charleston Southeastern fought back from a slow start and rolled to 42-19 win over North Lewisburg Triad on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for North Lewisburg Triad, as it began with a 7-0 edge over South Charleston Southeastern through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

South Charleston Southeastern darted to a 28-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Springfield Northwestern and North Lewisburg Triad took on Mt Gilead on Aug. 18 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.