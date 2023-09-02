Springfield Shawnee handled New Carlisle Tecumseh 42-14 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Springfield Shawnee opened with a 7-0 advantage over New Carlisle Tecumseh through the first quarter.

The Braves registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Arrows.

Springfield Shawnee charged to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

The last time New Carlisle Tecumseh and Springfield Shawnee played in a 21-17 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Fairborn and Springfield Shawnee took on Riverside Stebbins on Aug. 18 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

