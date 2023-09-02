Rootstown finally found a way to top Mogadore Field 14-7 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mogadore Field, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Rootstown through the end of the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rootstown and Mogadore Field locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Rovers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Rootstown and Mogadore Field played in a 27-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Mogadore Field faced off against Mogadore.

