Duncan Falls Philo fought back from a slow start and rolled to 34-13 win over McConnelsville Morgan in an Ohio high school football matchup.

McConnelsville Morgan showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Duncan Falls Philo as the first quarter ended.

Duncan Falls Philo broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 34-13 lead over McConnelsville Morgan.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Duncan Falls Philo squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Warsaw River View.

