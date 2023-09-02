Newark Licking Valley topped Millersburg West Holmes 40-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Millersburg West Holmes started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Newark Licking Valley at the end of the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Millersburg West Holmes moved ahead by earning a 35-34 advantage over Newark Licking Valley at the end of the third quarter.

A 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Panthers’ defeat of the Knights.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Thornville Sheridan.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.