Harrison eventually beat Cincinnati Indian Hill 35-17 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 28-7 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Braves enjoyed a 10-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon and Harrison took on Cleves Taylor on Aug. 18 at Cleves Taylor High School.

