Garrettsville Garfield recorded a big victory over Parma Normandy 52-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The G-Men’s offense jumped in front for a 33-6 lead over the Invaders at halftime.

Garrettsville Garfield pulled to a 46-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The G-Men held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 18, Garrettsville Garfield squared off with Middlefield Cardinal in a football game.

