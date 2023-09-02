Elmore Woodmore dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-16 win over Oregon Cardinal Stritch at Elmore Woodmore High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Elmore Woodmore stormed in front of Oregon Cardinal Stritch 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Wildcats and the Cardinals were both scoreless.

Elmore Woodmore roared to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals outpointed the Wildcats 16-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Pioneer North Central and Oregon Cardinal Stritch took on Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic on Aug. 19 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

