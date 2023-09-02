Gahanna Lincoln overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 46-28 win against Powell Olentangy Liberty on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Powell Olentangy Liberty, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Gahanna Lincoln through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Patriots controlled the pace, taking a 21-13 lead into intermission.

Powell Olentangy Liberty enjoyed a 28-19 lead over Gahanna Lincoln to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Golden Lions, as they climbed out of a hole with a 46-28 scoring margin.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Mason and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Pickerington Central on Aug. 18 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

