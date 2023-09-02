Willoughby South finally found a way to top Lyndhurst Brush 33-32 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Last season, Willoughby South and Lyndhurst Brush faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Willoughby South High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Lorain and Willoughby South took on Shaker Heights on Aug. 18 at Willoughby South High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.