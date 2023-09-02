Washington Court House Washington handled Columbus Marion-Franklin 42-6 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Blue Lions fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Red Devils’ expense.

Washington Court House Washington steamrolled to a 36-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Granville and Washington Court House Washington took on London on Aug. 18 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.