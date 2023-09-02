Jackson finally found a way to top Wheelersburg 28-20 for an Ohio high school football victory at Jackson High.

The first quarter gave Jackson a 21-20 lead over Wheelersburg.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Ironmen held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jackson and Wheelersburg faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Wheelersburg High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Jackson faced off against Logan and Wheelersburg took on Ironton on Aug. 18 at Ironton High School.

