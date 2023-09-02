West Portsmouth West eventually beat Hillsboro 49-34 for an Ohio high school football victory at West Portsmouth West High.

The first quarter gave West Portsmouth West a 14-6 lead over Hillsboro.

The Senators’ offense jumped in front for a 35-20 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Senators and the Indians each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, West Portsmouth West faced off against Proctorville Fairland and Hillsboro took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Aug. 18 at Hillsboro High School.

