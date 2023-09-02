A suffocating defense helped Westerville North handle Chillicothe 42-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Westerville North opened with a 28-0 advantage over Chillicothe through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Westerville North pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville North and Chillicothe squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Chillicothe High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Westerville North faced off against Westerville Central and Chillicothe took on Columbus St Charles on Aug. 18 at Chillicothe High School.

