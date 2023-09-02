Gates Mills Gilmour dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-10 win over Gates Mills Hawken for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Gilmour a 13-10 lead over Gates Mills Hawken.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Lancers and the Hawks were both scoreless.

Gates Mills Gilmour stormed to a 34-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Gates Mills Gilmour and Gates Mills Hawken played in a 41-34 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Parma Heights Valley Forge and Gates Mills Hawken took on Cleveland Rhodes on Aug. 18 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

