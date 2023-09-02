Delaware Buckeye Valley finally found a way to top Ashland 27-23 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Ashland started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Delaware Buckeye Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Barons kept a 20-17 halftime margin at the Arrows’ expense.

Delaware Buckeye Valley jumped to a 27-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ashland and Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Ashland High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Delaware Hayes and Ashland took on Caledonia River Valley on Aug. 18 at Ashland High School.

