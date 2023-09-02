Utica fought back from a slow start and rolled to 34-20 win over Fredericktown during this Ohio football game.

Fredericktown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Utica as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Freddies controlled the pace, taking a 20-7 lead into halftime.

Utica broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 34-20 lead over Fredericktown.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Utica faced off against Centerburg and Fredericktown took on Marengo Highland on Aug. 18 at Fredericktown High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.