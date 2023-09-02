New Madison Tri-Village collected a solid win over West Alexandria Twin Valley South in a 35-15 verdict on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

New Madison Tri-Village moved in front of West Alexandria Twin Valley South 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Patriots held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Carlisle and New Madison Tri-Village took on Troy Christian on Aug. 18 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.