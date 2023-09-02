Grove City’s defense throttled Thomas Worthington, resulting in a 49-0 shutout on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Grove City jumped in front of Thomas Worthington 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Greyhounds opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Grove City breathed fire to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Grove City and Thomas Worthington faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Thomas Worthington High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Grove City faced off against Dublin Scioto and Thomas Worthington took on Columbus Beechcroft on Aug. 18 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.