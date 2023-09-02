Steubenville posted a narrow 21-14 win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Steubenville High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Steubenville a 14-7 lead over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.

The Big Red registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Big Red chalked up this decision in spite of the Cardinals’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Steubenville and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney squared off with Mentor Lake Catholic in a football game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.