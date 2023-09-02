St. Clairsville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-7 win over Zanesville in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave St. Clairsville a 28-0 lead over Zanesville.

The Red Devils opened an immense 48-0 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Zanesville responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 48-7.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, St. Clairsville faced off against Canton South and Zanesville took on Newark on Aug. 18 at Zanesville High School.

