Geneva posted a narrow 21-14 win over New Middletown Springfield Local at Geneva High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Geneva and New Middletown Springfield Local played in a 27-6 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Geneva faced off against Hunting Valley University and New Middletown Springfield Local took on Canfield South Range on Aug. 18 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

